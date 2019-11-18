Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ms. Tine Morch Smith, Director-General of Regional Department at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign affairs welcomed the #Ethiopian Delegation led by Mr. Mehretab Mulugeta, Director General of European Affairs at the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 14, 2019.

The two sides reiterated the long standing cordial bilateral relations that exist between the two countries and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, both at regional and international level.

Mr. Mehretab Mulugeta briefed the current Ethiopia’s political, Economic and social reforms and noted the importance of expanding the bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including the need to strengthen political consultation, enhance trade and investment ties, and boost the partnership on multilateral platforms.

Ms. Tine Morch extended her congratulation message to Dr. Abiy Ahmed for wining the 2019 Nobel peace prize and commended the all aspects of reforms going on in Ethiopia. H.E Ms. Tin also affirmed that Norway will continue to work closely with Ethiopia as one of the strategic partner.

The Consultation is aimed at further enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

