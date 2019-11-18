Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Joint Special Representative (JSR) of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, will hold a press conference on Wednesday, 20 November 2019, at 11:30 hours in the main conference room at UNDP Headquarters, on Gama’a Street, Khartoum.

JSR Mamabolo will brief the press on the Mission’s new mandate, UNAMID’s activities and the Darfur peace process.

All media are invited to attend

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).