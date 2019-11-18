Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

WHAT: 18-year-old Cate Nabankema and 19-year-old Mastulla Nassaka will take over offices of the UNICEF Representative and the Chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission respectively for one hour, on the eve of World Children’s Day. The Kids Takeovers are part of the celebrations to mark World Children’s Day which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention of the Rights of the Child (UN CRC) and an ideal expression of UNICEF’s commitment to making it a day of action for children, by children.

WHEN: Tuesday 19 November 2019

Take over session of UNICEF Representative’s office – 10:00-11:00am

Take over session of the UHRC Chairperson’s office – 10:30-11:30am

WHERE: UNICEF Office at Plot 9 George Street, Uganda Human Rights Commission office Plot 22B Lumumba Avenue Twed Plaza WHO: (a) Cate Nabankeema, 18 years will take over the office of Dr. Doreen Mulenga, UNICEF Representative in Uganda, Mastulla Nassaka, 19 years will take over the office of Med Kaggwa, chairperson, Uganda Human Rights Commission

WHY: Meaningful child participation is a core principle of children’s rights. The Kids Takeover sessions are avenues to manifest this core principle and highlight that every child has the right to be heard, to participate and play an active role in their society. The one-hour sessions will provide Nabankema and Nassaka a chance to explore their rights in a fun and participatory, take lead and call on leaders to recommit to protecting and upholding the rights of every child way, as they celebrate World Children’s Day.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNICEF Uganda.