The perspectives for a bilateral cooperation in the defence sector were the main topics of the meeting of Ambassador Krzysztof Buzalski with the Minister of Defence of Rwanda Major General Albert Murasira that took place on 15 November in Kigali. The talks with participation of Director General of the Ministry responsible for strategy and policy planning, Major General Ferdinand Safari, were focused on the current state of cooperation between Poland and Rwanda in the defense area as well as the joint activities planned for the near future.