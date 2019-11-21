Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry received in his office today, outgoing Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Permanent Representative to the Arab League and Dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps Shaikh Rashid bin Abdul Rahman Al Khalifa.

He praised the depth and strength of the historical relations between the two brotherly countries and appreciated the tangible role played by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at all levels.

Minister Shoukry stressed that the Arab Republic of Egypt stands with the Kingdom of Bahrain in all its efforts and measures to protect its security and stability and against any form of interference in its internal affairs.

He expressed his warm thanks to the outgoing ambassador for his sincere efforts in supporting bilateral relations his tenure and wished him success in his new mission.

For his part, Shaikh Rashid said he was happy with his tenure as an ambassador to Egypt and a representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, expressing delight over the depth of relations between the two brotherly countries.

