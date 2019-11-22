Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

To cope with the humanitarian emergency caused by the floods in the states of Hir Shahabelle, Jubaland and South-West State in Somalia, the Foreign Ministry has arranged a humanitarian flight of the Italian Cooperation, which started yesterday evening from the United Nations Humanitarian Emergency Base in Brindisi in direction of Mogadishu airport, with 22 tons of first aid and shelter (tents, hygiene kits, blankets, electric generators) and medical kits against cholera. The expedition is intended to support the activities of assistance to the affected population carried out by the World Food Program (WFP).

