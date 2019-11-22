Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United Nations in South Africa will join government, civil society and the private sector in marking 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence starting on 25 November on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. This year, the UN’s commemoration of 16 Days will focus on galvanising support for the President’s Emergency Plan of Action on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide with an aim to see a drastic reduction in such cases within the next six months.

The five-point emergency plan, which focuses on prevention of violence, strengthening the justice system, enhancing legal and regulatory reforms, supporting survivors of violence, and empowering women economically, will form the basis of UN activities during the16 Days. UN agencies will join the national 16 Days launch event in Lephalale in Limpopo Province and also co-host events with stakeholders focusing on violence prevention and human rights; advocacy for the unstereotyping of all media and communications with the creative industry, women in the judiciary; young women; and dialogues with men, among others.

“16 Days of Activism is an opportunity to galvanise advocacy efforts, to increase awareness, and share knowledge and innovation on the prevention and elimination of violence against women,” said Ms. Zhuldyz Akisheva, the Acting UN Resident Coordinator in South Africa. “The UN has been working closely with government and civil society organisations to ensure that the President’s Emergency Plan of Action delivers transformation to women through the Rapid Results Initiative and other actions that we need as a country to end this war against women.”

Across the world, the UN will mark 16 Days under the theme, Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape. Under the umbrella of the Generation Equality campaign that marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the UNiTE Campaign is calling on people from all walks of life to learn more and take a stand against the pervasive rape culture that surrounds us.

“As we look ahead to celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2020, we know that the incessant violence meted out by men on women must end. During the 16 days, we are calling on South Africans from all walks for life, particularly men, to be part of the generation that ends rape in all its forms,” added Ms. Akisheva.

