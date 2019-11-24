Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ghana Rugby Men's 15s team have recorded a victory against the Botswana Men's 15s in their qualifier match of the Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) 2020.

The match which commenced at 11:00 am local time on Saturday was dubbed the “Battle of the Birds of Prey” due to the logos and names of the two teams – the Ghana Eagles and Botswana Vultures.

The Ghanaian squad started the match on an impressive note, but the Botswana Vultures fought back and ended the first half with a leading score of 19-12.

However, the Ghana Eagles put up a great fighting spirit in the second half of the match played in the Nduom's Sports Stadium, Elmina, in the Central Region of Ghana, to clinch the crucial victory.

The match ended on a score of 36-25 in favour of the Ghana Eagles.

Ghana proceeds to the pool stage of the RAC and will face Zimbabwe and Tunisia in Pool D towards the middle of 2020.

Ghana went into the match with a global ranking of 91 while Botswana ranked 71 globally.

The Ghanaian player Richard Kossivi was voted man of the match.

Tries for Ghana included Boamah, Amissah, Yussif, Amuzuloh, Gavor, Botchi, with its

Cons including Acquaah, Acquaye 2.

Tries for Botswana included Katse, Petyt, Maifala, with cons: B van Zyl 2; pens: B van Zyl 2.

Reactions:

“The victory shows a great improvement in rugby development in Ghana and we are holding the sporting victory mantle for the country Ghana. Our team is set to play its next match against Zimbabwe in Harare, and we are determined to continue our path of success,” said President of the Ghana Rugby Association, Herbert Mensah.

President of Botswana Rugby, Sean Irish, expressed: “Despite our defeat, I am pleased with the performance of the squad. What the team showed in this match proves that Rugby in Botswana has developed greatly.”

Captain of the Ghana Eagles, Alexander Dorpenyo, said: “We went into this match with a strong determination to win and we made it happen.”

Next match dates for Ghana in the group stage of the Rugby Africa Cup 2020:

20 June 2020: Group D: Zimbabwe vs Ghana in Zimbabwe

4 July 2020: Group D: Ghana vs Tunisia in Ghana

Rugby Africa has 39 members, including 22 members and associated members of World Rugby, 10 members and associated members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries collaborating with Rugby Africa.

