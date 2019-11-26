Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com), a world leader in imaging solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the first Canon Discovery Week in Algeria — a series of events dedicated to photographers, broadcasters, partners, and the whole Canon community in the North African nation.

Cannon Discovery Week aims to strengthen the connection between the Canon team and Canon users with a range of workshops, field trips, product launches, and complimentary services available. Canon staff and special guests offer advice, guidance, and share best practices with participants but also learn from Canon users in order to improve products and services for the future. Most importantly, Discovery Week is a celebration of the strong Canon community in Algeria.

Discovery Week will welcome Algeria’s reporters, influencers, and television networks with a range of dedicated events. The week of events officially begins with an opening press conference and the Algeria launch of Canon’s groundbreaking full-frame mirrorless EOS R camera at the Hotel Sofitel Algiers Hamma Garden, at 11am on November 25th. The press conference will be followed by a special interactive session with journalist-blogger, underlining Canon’s commitment to the journalistic community.

Discover Photography

On Monday, after the launch, Canon Ambassador Paolo Verzone, will host a Dynamic Landscape Photography Masterclass. Demonstrating the incredible features and best practices on the EOS R, while providing expert insight into photographing dynamic landscapes, such as the blue hour featured in the following morning’s field trip.

On Tuesday morning, a very early photo walk will be organized for photo enthusiasts in the beautiful landscape of Algiers by the Canon team at the Blue Hours, the period of light when the sun is under the horizon.

“Blue hours are special times for us photographers. We love light and we love twilight even more,” says Amine Djouahra, Sales & Marketing Director – B2C, Canon Central and North Africa. “That magical blue hue of the sky as the hidden sun illuminates the atmosphere above it offers unique conditions. It emphasizes both dark and light elements on top of an evolving colour-scape of blues, yellows, and whatever the universe brings us that morning.”

The blue hour photoshoot will start at 6am on Tuesday, November 26th, followed by a breakfast with some of Algeria’s most famous influencers. The following day, veteran and new photographers can hone their skills at Discovery Week’s shooting and editing workshops. Canon Academy students will also find a number of exclusive and complementary events.

Discover broadcast and film technology

Broadcast media will also play a significant role in Discovery Week, highlighting the major supporting role CCNA already plays in Algerian television, and across Africa. On Tuesday, November 26th, Canon Ambassador Sebastien Devaud will provide insights on Canon’s latest Multicam Technology and broadcast lenses.

The week will end with a day dedicated to the film industry. Algeria’s current and future filmmakers will get together for an insightful scriptwriting and storyboarding workshop, highlighting Canon’s leading role in the film and broadcast media space.

Discover some of the Canon's major products

This week will also be marked by the launch of the Canon EOS R camera, the next evolution of the landmark EOS series. A groundbreaking system with a game-changing RF lens mount and full-frame mirrorless camera body to provide astounding results. The four RF lenses reimagining Canon optics and three optional Mount Adapters helping to ensure portability of this advanced system, which is designed to take today’s visual storytellers into tomorrow.

On Tuesday, while Algeria’s top equipment dealers will be able to discover the Canon business proposition at a dedicated Dealer Conference, participants will be able to explore Canon’s latest products and services firsthand with experts from CCNA at Discovery Week’s Touch and Try event, including:

An unprecedented innovation, the EOS R system. By launching the first EOS R camera, Canon is setting new standards for the cameras of tomorrow. With the world's fastest autofocus, it is also the first camera to be able to focus extremely accurately, even in particularly poor lighting conditions. Find more about the product: http://bit.ly/2XNyDg4

RF 15-35mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM, which are the perfect high-performance standard zoom choice for all professionals and amateurs alike. These lenses enable photographers and videographers to capture high-quality still and moving images across all genres – from landscape and architecture, to portrait and nature, or sports and media.

Find more about the product: http://bit.ly/2qCE1GZ & http://bit.ly/2Ojxslx

The incredible travel bundle kit – EOS2000D, includes the latest generation of EOS camera – which combines familiar touchscreen controls, unmatched image quality, and an optical viewfinder all packaged into a portable design. Find more about the product : http://bit.ly/2Dkg5e5

EOS 90D is a fast and reliable DSLR, with a familiar, robust body perfect for sport and wildlife photographers. Find more about the product: http://bit.ly/35L8aTp

Canon Professional Camcorders XA55/XA50 Feature-packed 4K filming, Compact and lightweight with professional functions. The highly compact and lightweight XA55 / XA50 offers high quality 4K UHD image with beneficial features such as Dual Pixel CMOS AF. Find more about the product: http://bit.ly/2qLPlQX

Canon Professional Camcorders XA40: Ultra-compact, professional palm-sized 4K XA-series camcorder with a 20x optical zoom lens Compact and efficient type CMOS Sensor along with DIGIC DV6 image processor. Find more about the product: http://bit.ly/2OGzJWU

Canon EOS C500 Mark II: New generation Cinema EOS System, 5.9K Full Frame sensor packed into a newly developed compact and reliable Cinema EOS body, this camera provides new inspiration and great flexibility for all cinematographers. Find more about the product: http://bit.ly/2KVlQ6i

Canon’s latest refillable ink tank PIXMA G Series printers: Canon PIXMA G6040 / Canon PIXMA G5040 & PIXMA GM2040. Canon’s latest range of high-volume refillable ink tank printers, small businesses or home offices can enjoy cost effective productivity and high printing yields without having to compromise on document quality. Find more about the product here: http://bit.ly/2rnPJ8n

Throughout Discovery Week, Canon will be offering complimentary Canon camera checks and cleaning services for all Canon users. Canon cameras can handle the wild and dynamic environments that our photographers put them through, but the equipment also needs to be looked after. Running from Monday 25th to Thursday 28th, the free camera inspection and cleaning service aim to help users discover the value of keeping their Canon cameras in perfect condition.

“The amazing success of Canon Discovery Weeks around Africa encourages us to spread the event to new markets with strong Canon communities,” concluded Amine Djouahra, Sales & Marketing Director – B2C, Canon Central and North Africa. “We love Discovery Week because we get to interact with users directly, understand their needs, and show them what our latest products can do. It’s a chance for the local Canon community, both staff and users, to get together to celebrate the joy of photography in this beautiful country.”

