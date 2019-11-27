Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

H.E. Ahmed Isse Awad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, will pay an official visit to Turkey on 26-27 November 2019.

During the meetings, all aspects of bilateral relations between Turkey and Somalia as well as current regional and international developments will be discussed.

