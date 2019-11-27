Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

United States President Trump’s America First strategy to shape Africa’s energy industry; Barkindos OPEC to bring stability; Nigerian entrepreneurs dominate the African energy landscape; Angola on rebound; Senegal champions gas.

Document link: http://bit.ly/2ONSA2q

On Wednesday, the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) launched its inaugural Top 25 Movers and Shakers to Watch list.

Providing a window to what key developments and advancements the African energy sector can look forward to in 2020 and beyond, the list profiles key individuals who stand to contribute significantly in shaping the continent’s energy economy.

The list, not confined to actors from the continent, features key industry deal makers and such as Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote Group which is nearing completion at its 650,000 bpd Lagos-based game-changing refinery; United States President Donald J. Trump whose America-first oil politics are likely to affect global prices and the appetite of American majors to look outside; Ghana’s Kevin Okyere who sits on one of the continent’s most promising assets after his Company Springfield’s West Cape Three Points Block 2 discovery, and many more.

“With this list, we hope to put all key role players to task, we want to challenge them and pose the questions: ‘what’s next? Are you going to deliver on your plans and promises? How will you and your organization contribute to the development of Africa’s oil and gas sector?’,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber and author of Amazon best-selling book, Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals. “This year alone, the continent has seen improved cooperation and investment, large scale discoveries, world-scale projects coming online that make Africa the world’s hottest oil and gas frontier. The next step is to find out how we can maintain this momentum and the people on this list can certainly provide answers. Africans should demand more from them” he added.

The Top 25 Movers and Shakers to Watch list forms part of the African Energy Chamber’s African Energy Outlook which has set out to provide a comprehensive overview of the oil and gas sector across sub-Saharan Africa, focusing on strategic, operational and investment trends in the industry.

“We watch developments in the industry closely and speak to a wide range of stakeholders. What we have noticed, is that a new breed of African oil men and women are playing an ever-greater role in the development of the continent’s resources, including with resources mobilized on the continent. This is a trend we applaud. However, cooperation with international partners who still possess the technology needed to successfully undertake projects is very welcome” said Mickael Vogel, Director of Strategy at the African Energy Chamber.

The upcoming outlook will be available for free download on https://EnergyChamber.org/.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For news and updates, follow our social media: Twitter: @energy_african LinkedIn: African Energy Chamber Instagram: @africanenergychamber Youtube: African Energy Chamber

NJ Ayuk's social media: Twitter: @nj_ayuk LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/35DsqGf Instagram: @njayuk

About the African Energy Chamber: Determined to promote growth in the African energy sector. The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) encourages collaboration between businesses and government and takes a leadership role in shaping policies, sharing best practices and using resources to create value.

Media filesDownload logo