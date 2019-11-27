Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expresses grave concerns over violence at the El-Feel oil field, which threaten the safety of NOC staff and led to shutting off its 75,000-barrels-per-day production.

UNSMIL joins the National Oil Company (NOC) in calling for an immediate cessation of military operations near the oil fields to protect civilian staff and oil infrastructure. The Mission reiterates that Libya’s natural resources belong to all Libyans and must not allowed to become an element in the current conflict. Obstructing the oil production will affect all Libyans across the country and add to their suffering.

The Mission further stress that Libya’s oil infrastructures and facilities should remain under the exclusive control of the NOC.

