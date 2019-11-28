Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today, President Edgar Lungu of Zambia, who is currently visiting the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed President Lungu and conveyed to him the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also hoped that the visit would be an addition to relations between the two countries and provide a strong boost for ties in the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

During the meeting, they tackled ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields and reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed indicated the UAE's attention to promote ties with the African countries based on mutual respect and work for development, peace and stability for the peoples of Africa.

In turn, President of Zambia extended thanks to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the warm welcome and stressed his desire to further develop ties with the UAE in various fields.

He also expressed appreciation to the UAE's pioneering development experience and its positive role at the African arena.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince were present.

Zambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji; Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma, and a number of officials attended from the Zambian side.

