The Agriculture sector provides livelihoods directly to around 55 percent of the population (and three quarters of the poor) and indirectly to a further 15 percent within related value chain functions such as traders, transporters and processors. The Tanzanian government recognizes the centrality of Agriculture to realizing its objectives of socioeconomic development, which are well-articulated in the Second Agriculture Sector Development Program (ASDP II).

The World Bank cordially invites accredited Members of the Media to cover the launch of the 13th Tanzania Economic Update titled, ‘Transforming Agriculture: Realizing the Potential of Agriculture for Inclusive Growth and Poverty Reduction,’ which makes the case for urgent supportive public policies and spending to help crowd in private sector investment and take advantage of the sector’s transformation which is currently underway.

The event will be hosted by Ms Bella Bird, World Bank Country Director for Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, and will be graced by Hon. Japhet Hasunga, Minister of Agriculture.

When: Tuesday 3 December 2019

Time: 8.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency, The Kilimanjaro, Dar es Salaam

