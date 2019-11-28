Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people and Government of Mauritania on the occasion of your 59th Independence Day.

The United States is proud to have been the first country to recognize Mauritania’s independence, and our broad-based bilateral relationship has withstood the test of time. As Mauritania consolidates democratic gains after this year’s historic election by promoting national unity, we look forward to working together to advance human rights and social equality to ensure peace and stability, to promote investment and fair labor practices to spur economic growth, and to bolster security cooperation in the region.

Congratulations on the 59th anniversary of your independence, and may all Mauritanians enjoy the benefits that come from a democratic transition and a more inclusive society.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.