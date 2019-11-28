Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Portuguese Government deeply regrets the death of thirteen French troops during a combat operation against jihadists that took place in the Liptako region of northern Mali on 25 November. During this operation, two helicopters belonging to the French military stationed in the country accidentally collided.

The Portuguese government expresses its condolences to the relatives of the soldiers and reiterates its full solidarity with France, underlining the importance of the French contribution in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region.

Portugal restates its commitment to the stabilisation of Mali and the larger region, namely within the multilateral framework and in strict coordination with the relevant international partners.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Portugal.