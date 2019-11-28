Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Kabras Sugar back row Daniel Sikuta returns to the Kenya Sevens squad named to do duty at the opening rounds of the 2019/20 HSBC Sevens World Series in Dubai, UAE and Cape Town, South Africa in December.

Technical Director Paul Feeney has retained the 12 man squad that secured Olympic qualification by winning the 2019 Africa Men’s Sevens in Johannesburg, South Africa earlier this month, a tournament that Sikuta, who debuted during the 2012/13 World Series missed out.

Shujaa will kick off their Pool D fixtures at the Dubai Sevens with a clash against South Africa at 6.54pm EAT on Thursday 5 December before resuming action on Friday 6 December with clashes against England at 12.26pm and Spain at 6.32pm.

