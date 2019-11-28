Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United States is deeply concerned by reports of irregularities in Tanzania’s November 24 local elections. Election officials overwhelmingly excluded opposition candidates during the election process. This troubling development calls into question the credibility of the election process and results. The Government of Tanzania’s refusal to provide observation accreditation in a timely manner to credible, experienced organizations further erodes confidence in the process

