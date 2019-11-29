Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Reacting to the Sudanese government’s decision to repeal the public order laws, which governed among other things, women’s presence in public spaces, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Seif Magango, said:

“This is a big step forward for women’s rights in Sudan. The repeal of the public order laws was long overdue. Many women were arbitrarily arrested, beaten and deprived of their rights to freedom of association and expression under this discriminatory law.

“The transitional government must now ensure that the entire oppressive public order regime is abolished. This includes repealing the articles dictating women’s dress code that are still in the criminal law, disbanding the public order police and the dedicated courts, and abolishing flogging as a form of punishment.

The authorities must amend the criminal law of 1991, especially Articles 77 and 78 governing consumption of and dealing with alcohol, and Articles 145-158 governing so-called “morality”, including consensual sex, dress code, and other matters on the conduct of individuals in private spaces.

The repealed public order laws gave the public order police extensive powers to arrest any person, particularly targeting women for dancing at parties, vending on the streets, and begging.

Amnesty International calls on the government of Sudan to go further and ratify important instruments related to women’s rights including the Maputo Protocol governing the rights of women in Africa, and the UN Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Amnesty International.