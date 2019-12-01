Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Kabras Sugar finally got one over KCB, defeating the defending champions 19-6 in a match stopped amidst a heavy downpour that rendered the match unplayable amidst concerns over player welfare and safety.

This was the sugarmen’s first ever win over KCB since their promotion to the top tier in 2014 and sees them remain as the only unbeaten team after six rounds of play.

It was Kabras Sugar who went ahead through Ugandan international Asuman Mugerwa who barged over with Jone Kubu converting for a 7-0 lead.

Levy Amunga then cut the deficit for the bankers, bringing the scores to 7-3 before Fijian Timosi Senaite grounded on the stroke of half time, his unconverted try giving Kabras a 12-3 lead at the interval.

Isaac Njoroge halved the deficit after restart, his penalty bringing the scores to 12-6 before Mugerwa went over for his brace, Kubu converting for the 19-6 lead before the skies opened up,the deteriorating conditions making play impossible, prompting center referee Victor Oduor to call off the match.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media Contact: [email protected]