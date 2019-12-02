Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On December 1, 2019 Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terentiev met with the Minister of State for Military Production of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Eng. Mohamed El Assar.

During the conversation the Sides discussed issues of further enhancement of industrial cooperation between the two countries. The status of interaction between Belarusian enterprises and organizations of the Ministry of Military Production of Egypt as well as the prospects of further development of joint production lines were considered.

Particular emphasis was placed on the need to increase the level of localization as well as on possibilities of promoting joint products in African countries given the important role and influence of Egypt in the continent. The Sides stressed the need for additional efforts to remove a number of obstacles for marketing of joint products.

A number of new and promising areas of interaction have been determined. The schedule of visits for the nearest future was outlined.

