Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/), a world leader in imaging solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the Cairo ICT event. Building on the success of Canon’s involvement in last year event and its strong partnerships in Egypt and wider the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region — the CCNA team are excited to be involved in the 2019 edition of this prestigious industry show in the wonderful city of Cairo.

Under the High Patronage of H.E. Abdel Fattah Al Sisi President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Cairo ICT will be held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) on 1-4 December 2019. Now in its 22nd year, the Cairo ICT show attracts more than 500 exhibitors and over 94,000 attendees, 39 per cent of which are senior-level executives and key decision-makers from across regional markets. Cairo ICT is an important event for connecting the key players in the MENA ICT industry.

“Canon is committed to driving innovation in the MENA region’s imaging industry, adding value to the Egyptian market and the Egyptian economy. We are fully committed to growing our share and the overall market size in Egypt,” says Eiji Ota, IPS Director at CCNA for the DRBG region. “We are looking to penetrate the IT and CE channels in the country and participate in Government tenders for their mid-high range of laser printers through our strong network of system integrators and value-added resellers, such as our Egyptian partner Silicon21.”

Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Industry is growing rapidly in the Middle East and around the world due to fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0, 5G, AI, and big data analytics advances. Canon, known for its photography excellence, also offers best-in-class solutions for a wide variety of ICT related activities, including advanced printing services, digital security management, and CAD/GIS support technology. Through these offerings, Canon is driving ICT development of its partners and customers in Egypt, MENA, and around the world.

Canon Managed Print Services

Managing a complex print service across multiple offices and print room sites, countries and brands can slow your business down, costing you time and money. Canon Managed Print Services (CMPS) helps to manage and monitor all the printing based solution from one portal, it allows managing end-user solutions and printer states as well. By easing the burden on employees with outsourced print management, providing cost-saving analysis, enhancing cybersecurity, as well as enabling energy and waste optimisation, CMPS takes printing services to the next level.

Canon Security Solutions

Security is not a destination, it is a journey through a multi-dimensional threat environment that can compromise your information from many different sources. Information flows through organisations and the hands of numerous employees, each with varying degrees of risk awareness, while dangerous external threats remain pervasive. Canon’s security solutions offer a reliable, holistic, and multi-layered approach comprising of five key pillars:

Device Security — for authentication, HD overwrite, and encryption. Print Security — for pull printing, keyword intercept, and auditing. Document Security — for secure storage, access, and copy-lock. Information Security — file encryption, tracking, and data loss prevention. Cybersecurity — for consultation, testing, training, and incident response.

Canon CAD/GIS Printing Technology

ICT drivers are also raising the demand for CAD designs and GIS mapping, but without the right tools, it’s hard to produce accurate, high-quality prints in a way that’s easy, reliable and fits seamlessly into your workflow. Detailed large format prints are often the best way to communicate and Canon technology is at the forefront of these complex printing techniques. Canon CAD/GIS Printing technology allows secure sharing of drawings, time and cost savings, as well as access to Canon’s team of leading CAD, GIS, and BIM experts.

“We’re investing in Egypt, one of the largest economies in the region with a thriving entrepreneurial landscape that’s set to grow in the coming years. Canon will continue to support our business partners and customers, keeping them in tune with the latest imaging technologies, products, and services,” says Eiji Ota, IPS Director at CCNA for the DRBG region. “With the emergence of entrepreneurship and SMBs across the country, we will help to boost their business acumen with access to innovative technologies to support their growth and business objectives.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media Contact: Canon Moyen-Orient Mai Youssef [email protected]

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

With over 100 employees, it will manage sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa. Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. For more information: https://www.Canon-CNA.com/

About Cairo ICT: Cairo ICT (https://CairoICT.com/) takes place on December 1-4, 2019, @ Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC)

Cairo ICT brings together companies, big and small, from every major industry in a unique ecosystem. Cairo ICT connects you with innovators, startups, decision-makers, consumers, and the media. Cairo ICT provides the ultimate platform for public and private sectors to showcase, launch your latest products, consolidate existing customer relations, generate new direct sales leads and win business!

Cairo ICT is owned and organized by Tradefairs International, an experienced, full-fledged Professional Exhibition Organizer handling both domestic and international events. Tradefairs International posses more than 27 years of been involved in domestic and international trade & consumer exhibitions as well as high-profile conferences, earning it a well-deserved reputation as a highly professional and reliable show manager.

Find out more at: https://CairoICT.com/