MainOne (https://www.MainOne.net/) today announces its submarine cable in Cote d’Ivoire is live and ready for service. The project, notable for being the first commercial cable system in service to deploy spectrum sharing capabilities, will offer capabilities to deepen infrastructure sharing and lower the cost of delivering broadband services to the region.

MainOne’s entry into the Cote d’Ivoire market will facilitate world-class infrastructure availability and accessibility that meets market needs at any time. The network will ensure its customers continue to enjoy maximum uptime performance and reduced latency as the company increases bandwidth capacity and maintain direct connections to various regional and global Internet Exchanges including the Nigerian Internet Exchange (IXPN), Ghanaian Internet Exchange (GIX), London Internet Exchange (LINX) and Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMSIX).

The company’s network will deliver affordable and scalable broadband services, together with secured and reliable solutions, providing support services for service providers in Cote d’Ivoire. This will offer optimized Internet connectivity for business, as well as providing point-to-point International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC) communication services for businesses and enterprises, riding on its submarine cable along West Africa to the rest of the world.

Likewise, MainOne is also announcing the availability of its Cote d’Ivoire Data Center facility built to Tier III standards, to address the needs of corporate clients, public institutions and service providers for shared services, supporting their cost reduction and operational efficiency drive. It will offer rack spaces for customers to collocate their IT infrastructure with ease, while gaining access to fully redundant power, cooling, carrier-grade security, and fire – prevention facilities on a shared basis. The facility will enable businesses in Cote d’Ivoire attain significant savings in the deployment of their compute infrastructure and carrier neutral interconnection with multiple operators, providing them value added services and ensuring that they can stay focus on their core business, whilst MainOne manages their resources.

Speaking on the impact of MainOne’s services in Cote d’Iviore, Kazeem Oladepo, Regional Executive, MainOne, stated, “We remain committed to providing infrastructure and connectivity services that support the digitization journey and economic development of the region. Our investment into Cote d’Ivoire will see MainOne contributing to the growth of the local economy, by serving enterprises and telecommunication providers with world-class connectivity solutions and data center expertise.”

MainOne’s submarine cable is the first private subsea cable to deliver open-access, broadband capacity to West Africa in 2010, heralding the explosion in Internet access witnessed in the region. The MainOne system traverses the coast of West Africa with fully operational landing stations from Seixal in Portugal through Accra in Ghana to Lagos in Nigeria, the addition of new branches in Dakar, Senegal and Grand Bassam, Cote d’Ivoire and additional branching units in Morocco and Tenerife yet to be connected.

