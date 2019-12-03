Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On December 2, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, presented his Credentials to the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

During the ceremony, the Ambassador of Belarus and the President of Egypt exchanged views on the state and prospects of developing bilateral relations. The parties noted the friendly nature of the Belarusian-Egyptian interaction, as well as mutual readiness to contribute to its further strengthening.

