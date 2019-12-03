Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

It is with sorrow that the Portuguese Government takes note of the road disaster that occurred near Ain Snoussi, in the northwest of Tunisia, which caused 24 fatalities and 19 injured, some in serious condition.

The Portuguese Government expresses its most sincere condolences to the families of the victims – all young Tunisians between the ages of 20 and 30. It further expresses its solidarity towards the People and Government of the Tunisian Republic.

