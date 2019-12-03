Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack by unidentified gunmen, on 1 December, on a congregation attending a church service in Hantoukoura, a village in eastern Burkina Faso. The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Burkina Faso. He also wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

As the Secretary-General has stressed, including in his recently announced Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites, houses of worship around the world must be safe havens for reflection and peace, not sites of bloodshed and terror, and people must be allowed to observe and practice their faiths in peace.

