We are deeply saddened by the news that 14 people have lost their lives in a terrorist attack against a Protestant Church in Hantoukoura, in the north of the country, a village near to the Burkina Faso and Nigerian border.

We strongly condemn this terrorist attack. We extend our condolences to the Government and people of Burkina Faso, and to the relatives of those who lost their lives.

