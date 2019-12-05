Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo The safety of Polish tourists and efficient communication in crisis cases were the main topics of the meeting of Ambassador Krzysztof Buzalski at the headquarters of the Zanzibar police, in which most of its management took part.

The purpose of the meeting was also to provide information on the current number and concentration of Polish tourists on the island, and from the Zanzibar police – presentation of the crisis management system. The current needs of the island's security services and potential areas of cooperation with Poland were also discussed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic in Poland in Dar es Salaam.