Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Thursday with HE Libyan Foreign Minister Undersecretary for Technical Affairs Mahmoud Khalifa Al Telisi who is recently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they viewed bilateral relations between the two countries as well as issues of common concern.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.