H.E. Mr. Mamadi Toure, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Guineans Abroad, Republic of Guinea visited India from 2-5 December 2019. This was the third visit by Mr. Mamadi Toure to India in as many years.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held bilateral discussions with Mr. Mamadi Toure today in New Delhi. The discussions covered all aspects of bilateral relations including development partnership, capacity building and trade and commerce. Both the ministers underscored the need to further expand and deepen bilateral engagement to realize the true potential, particularly in new areas, such as defence. The ministers expressed satisfaction about the regular high level political exchanges including the successful visits of Honourable President of India to Guinea in August 2019 and Honourable Prime Minister of Guinea to India in March 2019. The meeting was followed by signing of the following lines of credit agreements: (i) US$170 million for strengthening of drinking water supply of Grand Conakry and (ii) US$ 20.22 million for two solar projects: (a) Supply of electricity and drinking water for seven public universities and (b) Solar project for electrification and refrigeration in 200 health centres. India and Guinea relations have traditionally been cordial and friendly. Bilateral relations have witnessed increased momentum in the recent years reflected in the increased high level engagements. India-Guinea bilateral trade is showing positive trend at US$819.11 million in 2018-19. The total value of lines of credit extended by India for projects in Guinea is US$253.32 million. India re-opened its Embassy in Conakry in January 2019.

