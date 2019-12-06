Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Organizers of the Sandie Beach Rugby is therefore inviting lovers of rugby for this year bi-annual event which kicks off on the 7th and 8th in December at the Takway Bay Beach, Lagos. The Beach version of the game of Rugby, seems to be catching the attention of the Nigerian populace as the awareness of the game in existence is still growing.

Mr. Ayo Johnson, CEO Turbocrest Sport who has dedicated his time and love for the game said the tournament has been an uphill task since its inception.

He said, the tournament since inception has been an uphill task, but we are making progress towards making it an international event and also becoming a well-known fascinating event at the Takwa Bay Beach.

According to him, he said that the event is meant to bring fun in the sun for everyone, there will be side attractions such musical appearance with the likes of Ditweni, Lush Beats, Mani Lapussh, Mced by six, the Lagos cheer leaders and a guest appearance by the spiff of Johnson’s body.

“This will be a tournament of a standard never seen in quite a while courtesy of our sponsors, Whassang, Nido, Mariteam Nigeria, Westwood Hotels, Swift Commission Network, Famboss and Aristomix-multimedia. It therefore promises to be fun in the sun all day long” he said. Ayo also made mention that Sandie beach rugby is an international event planned to go along the coastal beaches of West Africa some day. Speaking on the growth of rugby in Nigeria, Ayo made mention that rugby in Nigeria still has a long way to go thereby corporate sponsors coming in to support the game. “Rugby in Nigeria has a long way to go. Our president is working hard to make sure we attain Great heights but he needs support, events like Sandi beach Rugby is what is needed to support the game in the country. To achieve this, we call on all cooperate bodies to support the cause. Support Sandi beach Rugby.

