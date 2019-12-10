Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

What: Africa Day, COP 25

When: 10 December 2019

Where: Room 3, Hall 4 at IFEMA Conference Centre, Madrid

Time: 18:30 to 20:00

Who: Jointly organized by the African Union Commission, African Development Bank (http://AfDB.org/), and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa

Officials, experts, activists and journalists are invited to take part and cover the Africa Day at the COP25 conference in Madrid on 10 December 2019, in room 3 at the IFEMA Conference Centre. During this event, leaders will provide an update of the global commitments made at the world’s leading climate change meeting.

Africa Day marks Africa’s presence and participation at the various United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC) sessions since COP 17. Africa Day provides a platform for the continent’s decision makers and other stakeholders to engage in a dialogue that informs the region’s course of action around climate change.

The discussions will touch on effective means of implementation (finance, capacity building, and technology development and transfer) of the Paris Agreement.

