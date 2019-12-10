Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On December 8 – 10, 2019 Pavel Utyupin Minister of Industry of the Republic of Belarus visited Egypt. The Minister was accompanied by the Belarusian delegation consisting of General Directors of JSC «Bobruiskagromash», JSC «MAZ», «SelenergoProm LLC», representatives of JSC «Amkodor».

Negotiations were held with Eng. Amr Nassar, Minister of Trade and Industry of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Mohamed El-Assar, Minister of State for Military Production of the Arab Republic of Egypt to further deepen industrial cooperation, develop joint projects, remove barriers in the bilateral trade.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Egypt and Belarusian specialists visited Eastern Port Said Industrial Zone. A meeting was organized with the Chairman of Suez Canal Economic Zone Eng. Yahya Zaki.

The License Agreement on the joint production of «SelenergoProm» silos, the License Agreement on the joint production of JSC «Amkodor» loaders components, the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of joint production and marketing of JSC «Bobruiskagromash» agricultural equipment were signed.

A meeting was organized between the Minister and dealers of Belarusian industrial enterprises in Egypt, a visit to JSC «MAZ» service center took place.

