Cape Town is abuzz with sevens rugby action this week in the build-up to the highly-anticipated fifth instalment of the popular HSBC Cape Town Sevens, the second tournament on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. If you’re attending the event, make sure you know all the ins and outs of what will be happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

IS IT SOLD OUT?

Limited tickets are still available for Friday and Saturday – from Computicket (online and outlets). Click here (http://bit.ly/2E7ZeeM) for more information.

TICKET COLLECTION

Attendees are encouraged to collect their tickets from Computicket outlets before the day of the event. NO pass-outs between games will be permitted at the stadium on the day.

KIDDIES VILLAGE

SA Rugby’s Kiddies Village – situated on the podium behind the family stand – will be running from 10h00 to 18h00 on Saturday and Sunday (not Friday). Entrance is free for all children between the ages of two up to and including 12.

NEED CASH?

ATM machines will be stationed on the stadium concourse.

FOOD AND BEVERAGES

The following and more will be available to supporters:

Castle Lager and Castle Free beer gardens Simba chips J&M Biltong Steers Vida-E Various other snacks, meals, cold and hot drinks

MERCHANDISE

There will be two retail stalls selling Cape Town Sevens rugby merchandise – situated inside the concourse area.

NOT ALLOWED INSIDE THE STADIUM

Any food or beverages bought outside (including bottled water) Any musical instruments (such as vuvuzelas) Any illegal substances Fire arms and other weapons Fire works Umbrellas

GENERAL INFORMATION

Gates open at 12h00 on Friday, 08h00 on Saturday and 09h00 on Sunday. Day one – first pool match kicks off at 14h00 (Australia Women v England Women) and the last match at 20h03 (Blitzboks v Japan). Day two – first pool match kicks off at 08h45 (Australia Women v Ireland Women) and the last match at 20h03 (Blitzboks v USA). Day three – first knock-out match kicks off at 09h50. The Cup final (men) will start at 18h56, followed by the trophy presentation.

What time do the Blitzboks play on Friday and Saturday?

20h03 (Friday) against Japan 13h51 (Saturday) against Fiji 20h03 (Saturday) against USA

What time do the Imbokodo play on Friday and Saturday?

15h50 (Friday) against New Zealand 10h13 (Saturday) against Russia 16h03 (Saturday) against Fiji

What other entertainment can we expect?

YoungstaCPT Ryan the DJ Freddie Mercury Tribute Act Belinda Davids Early B Big Boys StreetStylers Dance Crew And a few special surprises…

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

All enquiries regarding transport options for this event may be directed to the 24/7 Transport Information Centre (free from a Telkom landline): 0800 65 64 63, or send a message to: [email protected]

Event ticket holders are encouraged to:

Use public transport to the Civic Centre or Thibaut bus station and either catch the free event shuttle to the Stadium or use the Fan Walk. Use the free on-street parking in the CBD after 13h00 on Saturday and all day Sunday, but note that no security will be arranged. Use off-street parking at the CTICC, Ryk Tulbagh Square, Picbel Parkade, Plein Park, etc. and use the event shuttle or Fan Walk. Use pay parking in the CBD. Park at the V&A Waterfront and walk to the Stadium.

Metrorail Services:

Metrorail services to and from Cape Town will run as normal and passengers will be required to be in possession of a valid train ticket. Train schedules and related information are available from the 24/7 Transport Information Centre’s toll-free number 0800 65 64 63 and http://bit.ly/2RHAvpU. No special train services will be available after the event ends on all three days. Normal services end from 17h30.

MyCiTi Services:

The standard hours of operation and fares will apply for all routes which end from 20h45 onwards. Passengers will be required to use the MyConnect card (loaded with sufficient value) to travel to the Civic Centre bus station. MyConnect cards can be purchased at selected MyCiTi stations or participating retailers. The 24/7 Transport Information Centre can be contacted on 0800 65 64 63 for more information. CHARGES: Normal fees are applicable before and after the event for transport outlined above.

Event Shuttle (free on presentation of a valid event ticket):

From Civic Centre bus station in Hertzog Boulevard and Stadium (on all three days)

First bus leaves at 12h00 (Friday), 07h00 (Saturday) and 09h00 (Sunday), thereafter a bus leaves every 15 minutes or when full. This service will continue during the event. The last return bus leaves the Stadium bus station at 22h15 (Friday and Saturday) and 21h15 (Sunday).

From Thibaut Square station in Hans Strijdom Avenue and Stadium (on all three days)

First bus leaves at 12h00 (Friday), 07h00 (Saturday) and 09h00 (Sunday), thereafter a bus leaves every 15 minutes or when full. This service will continue during the event. The last return bus leaves the Stadium bus station at 22h00 (Friday and Saturday) and 21h00 (Sunday).

PARKING

Parking restrictions will be enforced in the residential areas adjacent to Cape Town Stadium from 08h00 to 22h00 on all three days, including on Main Road. Motorists are advised to obey the signage. Normal restrictions and charges apply to kerbside parking in the CBD for a weekday. On-street parking is available within the city centre, but no additional security will be provided. Parking tariffs will apply until 13h00 on Saturday 14 December 2019, when on-street parking becomes free of charge. All-day off-street parking in the City Centre is available at CTICC, Ryk Tulbagh Square, Picbel Parkade, Plein Park, etc. Open parking on Main Road between Grove and Glengariff Streets (very limited).

PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Dedicated parking has been allocated on DF Malan Drive for those attendees with disabilities who wish to use the Stadium shuttle. Only people with an official disability permit from the City will be allowed to park in this dedicated parking area. Ticket holders must formally request access to the parking bays dedicated to people with disabilities by sending an e-mail to Mingon van Rooyen ([email protected]). Eventgoers will have to provide evidence that they are entitled to these parking bays by clearly displaying the Vehicle Access Permit (VAP) in full colour on their dashboard when entering the parking area (P5) on Vlei Road. Failure to display will result in access being denied. Enquiries regarding the limited parking within the stadium for people with disabilities can also be emailed to Mingon van Rooyen ([email protected]). Parking for people with disabilities is issued at the discretion of the event organiser and is subject to availability.

DROP-AND-GO

The quickest option is to drop and collect patrons in the CBD near the MyCiti Civic Station or Thibault Square Station, in DF Malan Drive opposite the Artscape Theatre or Jan Smuts Street, off Hertzog Boulevard.

ROAD CLOSURES

Full or partial closures will be in place in the following roads near the Stadium for the duration of the event:

Granger Bay Blvd Vlei Road Fritz Sonnenberg Road Stephan Way Portswood Road Fort Wynyard Street

Impact of road closures on Public Transport

Public transport services operating in the Green Point and CBD areas may be subject to localised deviations from 13h00 on Saturday 14 December and 10h00 on Sunday 15 December, until 21h00 on both days. The affected scheduled services are listed below:

Golden Arrow service travelling through Green Point Area:

All services along Somerset/Main Road Green Point between Buitengracht and York Road will run along Helen Suzman Boulevard after 13h00 on Saturday and 10h00 on Sunday. Passengers using this service may board or disembark at the stops either side of the closures at Buitengracht or York Road.

Golden Arrow service entering the CBD:

The Waterfront service (CBD bound) will operate via the CTICC, turning right into Heerengracht, stopping opposite Standard Bank, proceeding around the circle, back down Heerengracht and on to the Waterfront. The Waterfront/Sea Point service will continue to operate on its normal routes but may be subject to delays.

MyCiTi Waterfront service:

The normal scheduled service will not be free of charge. The service will stop at the Stadium bus station en route to the Waterfront and then will be rerouted from Helen Suzman Boulevard into Portswood Road, turning left into Beach Road and right at the traffic circle into Granger Bay Boulevard. Granger Bay bus station will be closed for this period while all other stops and services on the Gardens-Civic-Waterfront route will remain operational. Passengers may use the Waterfront (in Breakwater Lane), Stadium bus station and/or Buitengracht stops as alternatives to the Granger Bay bus station. On the return journey from the Waterfront, the bus will turn left into Beach Road, right into Portswood Road and left at Helen Suzman Boulevard to continue its normal route to the CBD.

PEDESTRIAN ROUTES

Pedestrian routes between the Stadium and:

City Centre via the Fan Walk (part of the road will be open to normal vehicular traffic and pedestrians are urged to use the sidewalk and dedicated lane to the underpass at Green Point Circle). V&A Waterfront via Granger Bay Boulevard (pedestrians are urged to avoid Portswood Road as the pedestrian walkways along that route are restricted).

CYCLING

Attendees wishing to cycle to the stadium are encouraged to do so. Bicycle racks are located on the eastern (Waterfront) side of the elevated circle at the stadium. Cyclists must provide their own lock and chain as bicycles are left at own risk. Please remember the “ridesafe” motto and wear a helmet, have adequate lighting and wear reflective clothing (NB: motorcycle helmets are not allowed inside the stadium). Due to the number of people using the Fan Walk, it is advised that cyclists coming from the CBD use the route through the V&A Waterfront or the back roads in De Waterkant to access the stadium.

For all emergencies at the HSBC Cape Town 7s tournament please contact the emergency line on 021 430 7389

