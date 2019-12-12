Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

India condemns the terrorist attack in the western region of Niger on 10 December, 2019, where more than 70 have been killed and many injured.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Niger. India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism. India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

