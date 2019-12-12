Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

With the announcement, today of the acquisition of BON Hotels by ONOMO Hotels (www.OnomoHotel.com), the hospitality industry on the African continent is set for a major shake-up. ONOMO Hotels has acquired a 60, 1% controlling stake in BON Hotels.

“ONOMO is consolidating the African hospitality market and will continue to strengthen its pan-African presence. The acquisition deal establishes ONOMO as a key player in the Nigerian market and will reinforce our presence in Southern Africa,” says ONOMO Chairman, Julien Ruggieri.

“The deal positions ONOMO as the leading pan-African mid-scale hospitality group with a footprint spanning 15 countries and with 4 300 rooms and a significant pipeline of 3 000 additional rooms. In addition, the new group now jointly employs some 2 200 people.

“We will benefit from BON Hotels’ extensive experience of offering its services as a hotel management company. A new chapter lies ahead in which ONOMO will expand through ownership, partnership and management services. With its unique local knowledge, investors across the continent can partner with the new hotel group in a range of African countries,” says ONOMO Hotels CEO, Cedric Guilleminot.

BON Hotels CEO, Guy Stehlik, says the acquisition will have a positive impact on the continent’s economy.

“Becoming part of ONOMO Hotels is good news for BON Hotels’ existing and future partners, giving them access to a bigger client database, a stronger distribution platform, and increased purchasing power. Our clients will benefit from the unique presence of ONOMO and BON Hotels across Africa and a wider-reaching loyalty programme.

“Importantly, more than 3 000 new work opportunities are likely to be created, which is significant news for a continent with so much need for new jobs and skills development. The merger promises major growth opportunities for the company and for all stakeholders,” says Stehlik.

The strategic partnership reflects their ongoing confidence in Africa as the go-to region for economic opportunities and growth potential, particularly in tourism. This deal will bring a greater variety of accommodation options to both business and leisure travellers, meaning the continent is able to offer more and attract further tourism. This consolidation is therefore incredibly positive for Africa’s economy and its people.

About ONOMO Hotels: ONOMO Hotels (www.OnomoHotel.com) is an African 3-star hotel platform targeting clients in the business segment. ONOMO Hotels offer a unique guest experience at an affordable rate in Africa, combining contemporary comfort with the African art of living, while ensuring tailored and state-of-the-art security and connectivity. ONOMO establishes itself in the business districts of the capitals and major gateway cities on the African continent. ONOMO was created in 2009. The first hotel, ONOMO Dakar, opened in 2010 preceding Abidjan in 2011 and Libreville in 2012. Batipart became the majority shareholder in 2013, under the leadership of Julien Ruggieri, the current president of ONOMO Hotels. Cedric Guilleminot has been appointed CEO since 2013. The Group’s vocation is clear: to become the pan-African leader in the midscale hotel sector. In October 2017, ONOMO opened a new chapter in its African expansion and welcomed two new institutional shareholders, CDC Group Plc and CIC Capital, who together committed to a 106 million euro equity fundraise to provide the group with additional resources to develop its pipeline and expand quickly to achieve their ambition of making ONOMO Hotels the leading pan-African hospitality platform in the mid-scale segment. In June 2018, ONOMO acquired the Moroccan group Cantor Hotels, with 2 open hotels and 4 under construction. To date, ONOMO has 21 hotels in 12 African countries and a secured development pipeline across Africa of over 2000 rooms.

About BON Hotels: BON Hotels (www.BonHotels.com), an international hospitality company that owns, manages and markets hotels throughout Africa, now operates 37 hotels across the African continent, including hotels in Ethiopia, Namibia and South Africa. The West African arm, BON Hotels International West Africa, oversees the operations and management of hotels throughout Nigeria. Driven by their ethos of “Good people. Good thinking. Good feeling,” BON Hotels believes in creating loyalty among their guests, suppliers, hotel owners and stakeholders by bringing a relevant and fresh approach to every aspect of hotel management and operation. BON have developed a reputation for challenging the norm and raising the bar – all in the name of creating exceptional experiences. Backed by a team of highly experienced, resourceful and inspired individuals, CEO and founder Guy Stehlik is committed to establishing and nurturing good relationships at all levels at each property – they are a team of good people, doing good things. Developing “Africa by Africans” remains front and centre of their growth strategy and commitment to Africa.

