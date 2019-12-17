Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Nuradin Osman, AGCO (www.AGCOcorp.com) Vice President and General Manager, Africa has been sworn-in to the Governing Council of the newly established College of Agriculture and Technology in Isan-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria. The five-man Governing Council for the college was announced by the Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, the at the inauguration ceremony on Friday, 13 December 2019.

Agriculture is the main source of income for Ekiti State situated in the south-west of Nigeria with more than 75% of the population earning a living farming cash and food crops. The agricultural transformation and rural development agenda under the administration of His Excellency, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi has led to the establishment of the College of Agriculture and Technology.

“The dream and aspiration towards the establishment of the college is aligned with the development agenda of Ekiti State. The newly established college has the potential to leverage agriculture as the mainstay of the economy and to empower young people through education, skill development and capacity building on agricultural innovations, technology development and agricultural best practices. It is our hope that the college will attract youth into agriculture and attain food security for all” explained, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.

“Nuradin Osman, is a friend to Ekiti State, and he has been very supportive of our agricultural transformation agenda in the state and within the country. It is a great honor to name him as the first non-Nigerian and non-Ekiti indigene to be inaugurated amongst the first Governing Council members of the College.”

The Governing Council Members of the College of Agriculture and Technology were selected from a list of experts within Ekiti State and outside Nigeria. Activities at the college began in September 2019 with the appointment of a steering committee. The college will run both short and long term certificate courses in the aim to develop middle level agricultural manpower that will effectively combine skills with cutting edge technologies to drive agricultural production and ensure food security in the region.

“I am truly honored to be among the Governing Council Members who will contribute to the agricultural and rural transformation of this agriculturally rich region of Nigeria, and ultimately, contribute integrated agricultural value chain knowledge gained over the years in my various roles at AGCO. I strongly believed that the college will be positioned as an agricultural hub and skill development center that will contribute to the development and growth of the community, state and the country” says, Nuradin Osman.

Nuradin also had the opportunity to pay his respects to the hosting community of the college with a visit to His Royal Majesty, Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon, the crowned King of Isan-Ekiti.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AGCO Corporation.

Media Contact: Tshepang Motsekuoa Manager, Communications Africa Email: [email protected]

About the AGCO Corporation: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) (www.AGCOcorp.com) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.4 billion in 2018. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR

Media filesDownload logo