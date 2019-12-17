Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The African Development Bank-managed Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) (https://bit.ly/2tk3Zjd) has approved a $990,000 grant to support the preparation of a 9-MW solar-hydro hybrid project in Burundi (https://bit.ly/2EnEK1M). The project consists of two plants, each featuring a solar and a hydro component as well as a local distribution network and interconnection to the national power grid. The innovative hybrid design is anticipated to regularize the power output during dry and wet season and mitigate power shortfalls caused by climate change.

The SEFA grant, which is instrumental in assuring project bankability, will support technical feasibility, environmental and social impact assessment and financial advisory for the project.

Upon completion, the project will also electrify about 20,000 households in surrounding communities through a local distribution network. By enhancing access to electricity, the project will also generate socio-economic benefits especially for women and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

“In addition to the energy access and socio-economic benefits, with the strong government support, this innovative project will pave the way for increased private sector participation in renewable energy to diversify the energy mix in Burundi,” said Wale Shonibare, the Bank's Acting Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate, and Green Growth.

Welcoming SEFA’s support, Daniel Brose, President and CEO of Songa Energy Burundi said, “We are privileged to have secured this funding which is instrumental to the further development of our portfolio. This funding will bring us and the people of Burundi one step closer to our collective goal of widespread rural electrification in a country that has one of the lowest rates of access to electricity in the world.”

The project is fully aligned with the Bank’s strategic goal to support inclusive green growth by promoting access to clean, modern, reliable and affordable energy services in rural areas, and to promote energy access and renewable energy technologies. It is also aligned to the Government of Burundi’s objectives to expand renewable energy generation capacity, and promote private sector involvement in the energy sector.

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 34 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org

About the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA): The Bank-hosted SEFA is a multi-donor facility funded by the governments of Denmark, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Norway and Spain. It supports the sustainable energy agenda in Africa through grants and concessional investment to facilitate the preparation of green baseload, green mini-grid and energy efficiency projects; equity investments to bridge the financing gap for small- and medium-scale renewable energy generation projects; and support to the public sector to improve the enabling environment for private investments in sustainable energy.