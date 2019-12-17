Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Tuesday a copy of the credentials of HE the Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the State of Qatar Stephen Chebrot Chemoiko.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and assured him of providing all support to upgrade bilateral relations between the two friendly countries to closer cooperation in various fields.

