Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Department of Foreign Affairs–Office of the Middle East and African Affairs (DFA-OMEAA) co-organized with the Department of Trade and Industry–Exports Management Bureau (DTI-EMB) an exports forum entitled, “Market Opportunities and Trends in Africa: The Next Frontier” at Novotel, Quezon City, on 05 December 2019.

The Embassies of Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa were among those who shared market trends and prospects for Filipino businesses in their respective countries. The Ethiopian honorary consulate and several Ethiopian business entities were also present.

The discussion aimed to provide awareness and understanding on available and possible trade and service opportunities in Africa to Philippine business, academics and policy makers

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines.