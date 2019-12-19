Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

SPEAKERS: Alioune NDIAYE, Chief Executive Officer Orange (http://www.Orange.com) Middle East and Africa & Elisabeth Medou Badang, Senior Vice President Africa and Indian Ocean and Africa

Documents link: http://bit.ly/35E2ta7, http://bit.ly/34AJ3Se

WHAT: Stéphane Richard, Chief Executive and Chairman of the worldwide mobile phone network Orange invites you to the inaugural event of OrangeMiddle East and Africa headquarters’ in Morocco. Orange will host an online press meeting via Youtube. Presentation about the latest news for 2020 in the Middle East and Africa will be given. Reporters will need access to a computer with an adequately fast internet connection.

TIME: Wednesday, January 8, 2020

17:15-17:30 -Key note speeches

To receive the webcast link and book an interview slot with executive heads, please e-mail [email protected] directly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Orange.

Media Contact: Halima Djigo Mobile: +221 77 246 37 11

Orange is present in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has nearly 125 million customers as of October 30, 2019. With sales of € 5.2 billion in 2018, this zone is a strategic priority for the Group. Orange Money, its money transfer and mobile money service available in 18 countries, has 45 million customers. Orange, a multi-service operator, a leading partner in digital transformation, brings its know-how to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About Orange: Orange (http://www.Orange.com) is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 148,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 88,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 268 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 209 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan “Essentials2020” which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks.

Media filesDownload logo