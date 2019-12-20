Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On December 19, 2019 the Ambassador of Belarus in Nigeria Vyacheslav Bril met with the Governor of Benue State S.Ortom. During the meeting, the sides as a follow-up to the understandings, reached during the visit of S.Ortom to Minsk in June 2019, signed Memorandum of understanding between the Embassy and the Government of Benue State, envisaging the intention of the Embassy to assist the Nigerian side in organizing interaction with the Belarusian side on a wide range of issues, including cooperation in the field of agriculture and education.

