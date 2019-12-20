Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The former President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Counsellor Adly Mansour, congratulated His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prime Minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the people of Bahrain on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national celebrations on 16 and 17 December, in commemoration of the establishment of the modern Bahraini state as an Arab and Muslim country founded by Ahmed Al-Fateh in 1783, the 48th anniversary of its full membership in the United Nations, and the 20th anniversary of His Majesty the King’s accession to the throne.

In a phone call received by Acting Chargé d'Affairs to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the League of Arab States Mr. Abdul rahman Hashim, the Counsellor Adly Mansour expressed his sincere wishes to His Majesty the King, with a long life of health and happiness, and for the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain, continuous peace and prosperity, Stressing the depth of the brotherly historical relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt adding the development and growth they are witnessing on all levels that meet common interests, stressing the importance of continuing cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries and pursuing it to broader horizons that benefit both countries.

For his part, Mr. Abdulrahman Hashim, expressed to the Counsellor Adly Mansour, his sincere thanks and appreciation for congratulating the Kingdom on its National Day, wishing the Arab Republic of Egypt and its people continuous progress, development and prosperity.

