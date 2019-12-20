Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We are saddened to receive the news that many people lost their lives and injured in a terrorist attack against a fishing village on the shores of Lake Chad.

We strongly condemn this heinous attack. We extend our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Chad. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery for those who were injured.

