On December 22, 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terentiev met with the Executive Director of the Egyptian Businessmen Association Mr. Mohamed Youssef.

During the meeting issues of expanding and intensifying contacts between business circles of Belarus and Egypt were discussed. The Executive Director was informed about the development of industrial and technological potential of Belarus with an emphasis on the field of information technology, as well as on the possibilities for Egyptian companies to enter the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Sides considered issues of holding joint presentations, business meetings for Belarusian companies interested in cooperating with Egypt, as well as organizing round table meetings to discuss the prospects of promoting products which are jointly produced and localized in Egypt, to African markets.

It was agreed to consider establishing partnership relations between the Egyptian Businessmen Association and the Republican Confederation of Entrepreneurship of Belarus.

