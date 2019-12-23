Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

If you have always dreamt to visit St Helena Island in the South Atlantic Ocean, a direct flight from Cape Town is open from December 3 to February 25 (2020).

More flights are also available from Johannesburg all year round. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the stunning landscapes of the island and learn more about its special history, linked to France through Napoleon’s exile.

