The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the terrorist explosion targeting a hotel in Galkayo in the Federal Republic of Somalia which resulted in the death of a number of people and the injury of others. The Ministry extend its condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the Kingdom of Bahrain’s firm stance in rejecting violence, extremism and terrorism and calls for the concerted international efforts to eradicate terrorism.

