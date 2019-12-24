Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Embassy of Ireland in Lusaka is inviting submissions for a contractor to deliver an environmental impact assessment at the Embassy.

In particular, the Embassy will require an evaluation of existing energy systems and proposals for energy and cost savings to mitigate current impact.

Full details can be found in the Terms of Reference and Application Form.

Closing date for submissions is 15 January 2020.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Ireland, Zambia.