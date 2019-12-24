Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Peter Hendrick Vrooman, the US ambassador to Rwanda is one envoy that stands out for the love he has for Kinyarwanda. He usually uses some Kinyarwanda words when giving speeches in the country or during interviews with the media. “Ndiga buri munsi” (I learn every day) is one of his frequently mentioned statements. Sunday Magazine’s Bertrand Byishimo sat down with the 53-year-old to find out more on his love for the language, and what his impressions of the country since his arrival in March 2018. http://bit.ly/2ShrELM

