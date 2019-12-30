Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As part of Equatorial Guinea’s Year of Investment Initiative which is centered on driving investment in Equatorial Guinea and Africa’s leading oil and gas-producing economies, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima will participate in the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Council in Abu Dhabi on January 10-12.

Hosted under the theme “The Geopolitics of the Energy Transformation”, the forum is gathering hundreds of government and industry leaders to set the agenda for 2020 and beyond.

As part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Industry of the UAE, the forum will focus on three key themes: the role of the oil and gas industry in the energy transition, financing the future of energy, and interconnections in a new era of geopolitics.

“It is a pleasure to confirm my participation at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Council in Abu Dhabi on January 10-12,” declared H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima. “The participation of Equatorial Guinea in this forum is strategic as it marks the kick off of our Year of Investment Initiative that will see our delegation promoting key investment opportunities and projects in Equatorial Guinea throughout the world this year.”

In 2020, Equatorial Guinea will be organizing, and participating in, a series of high-level international roadshows in China, the UAE, the US and Africa, along with three national conferences in Malabo. More information on the year’s program can be found at https://InvestInEG.com/.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.Media filesDownload logo